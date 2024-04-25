eventClosed

2024/25 - Richland Spirit Gear

Give One Fund item
Give One Fund
$30

For $30, the price of a Richland Tigers t-shirt, you can donate to a fund from which Mme. Thigpen will privately buy Spirit Gear for members of the Richland Elementary community who don't have the budget for new gear.

Tie Dye Pullover Hoodie (Blue) - Youth
$45

Unisex, 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester
No two hoodies are exactly alike. Wash separately

Tie Dye Pullover Hoodie (Rainbow) - Youth
$45

Unisex, 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester
No two hoodies are exactly alike. Wash separately

Tie Dye Pullover Hoodie (Black) - Youth
$45

Unisex, 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester
No two hoodies are exactly alike. Wash separately

Richland Football T-Shirt (Royal) - Youth
$25

Unisex, 60% Cotton/40% Polyester
Machine wash, Tumble dry low

Richland Football T-Shirt (Pink) - Youth
$25

Unisex, 60% Cotton/40% Polyester
Machine wash, Tumble dry low

Richland Football T-Shirt (Grey) - Youth
$25

Unisex, 60% Cotton/40% Polyester
Machine wash, Tumble dry low

Tiger T-Shirt (Rainbow Tie-Dye) - Youth
$30

Unisex, 100% Cotton,
No two shirts are exactly alike. Wash separately

Tiger T-Shirt (Navy Tie-Dye) - Youth
$30

Unisex, 100% Cotton,
No two shirts are exactly alike. Wash separately

Tiger T-Shirt (Blue Tie-Dye) - Youth
$30

Unisex, 100% Cotton,
No two shirts are exactly alike. Wash separately

Tiger T-Shirt (Hot Pink Tie-Dye) - Youth
$30

Unisex, 100% Cotton,
No two shirts are exactly alike. Wash separately

J'aime Richland T-Shirt (Black) - Youth
$30

Unisex, Made in U.S.A, 100% Shrink Free Cotton

J'aime Richland T-Shirt (Hot Pink) - Youth
$30

Unisex, Made in U.S.A, 100% Shrink Free Cotton

Long Sleeve Paw T-Shirt (Black) - Youth
$35

Unisex, Made in U.S.A, 100% Shrink Free Cotton

Long Sleeve Paw T-Shirt (White) - Youth
$35

Unisex, Made in U.S.A, 100% Shrink Free Cotton

Richland Varsity Jacket (Navy) - Youth
$40

Unisex, 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester

Paw Zip-Up Hoodie (Navy) - Youth
$45

Unisex, 50/50 cotton/polyester

Paw Sweatpants (Navy) - Youth
$40

Unisex, 50/50 cotton/polyester

Richland Crest Trucker Hat (Royal) - O/S, Youth
$25
Richland Crest Trucker Hat (Hot Pink) - O/S, Youth
$25
Richland Crest Trucker Hat (Orange) - O/S, Youth
$25
Les Tigres Dad Cap (Pink) - O/S, Youth
$25

100% Cotton

Les Tigres Dad Cap (Royal) - O/S, Youth
$25

100% Cotton

Les Tigres Dad Cap (Navy) - O/S, Youth
$25

100% Cotton

ADULT Pullover Richland Hoodie (Grey)
$45

Unisex, 50% Cotton, 50%Polyester

ADULT Crewneck Richland Sweatshirt (Grey)
$45

Unisex, 50% Cotton, 50%Polyester

ADULT Paw Zip-Up Hoodie (Navy)
$50

Unisex, 50/50 cotton/polyester

ADULT Paw Sweatpants (Navy)
$45

Unisex, 50/50 cotton/polyester

ADULT Tie Dye Pullover Hoodie (Blue)
$55

Unisex, 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester
No two hoodies are exactly alike. Wash separately

ADULT Tie Dye Pullover Hoodie (Black)
$55

Unisex, 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester
No two hoodies are exactly alike. Wash separately

ADULT Tie Dye Pullover Hoodie (Rainbow)
$55

Unisex, 80% Cotton, 20% Polyester
No two hoodies are exactly alike. Wash separately

ADULT Mineral Wash Richland T-Shirt (Navy)
$30

Unisex, 100% Cotton

ADULT J'aime Richland T-Shirt (Black)
$30

Unisex, Made in U.S.A, 100% Shrink Free Cotton

ADULT Les Tigres Dad Cap (Denim) - O/S
$25

100% Cotton

ADULT Les Tigres Dad Cap (Royal) - O/S
$25

100% Cotton

ADULT Les Tigres Dad Cap (Navy) - O/S
$25

100% Cotton

ADULT Les Tigres Dad Cap (Orange) - O/S
$25

100% Cotton

ADULT Richland Trucker Hat (Royal) - O/S
$25
ADULT Richland Trucker Hat (Black) - O/S
$25
ADULT Richland Trucker Hat (Orange) - O/S
$25
Les Tigres de Richland Tote Bag (Navy) - O/S
$15

100% Cotton

Bookfair Bundle
$20

Richland tote bag, bookmark, 2 tiger themed pencils

SALE Les Tigres - Kids Pullover Hoodie
$30

Color: NAVY /
Content: 52% Cotton, 48% Spandex

SALE Les Tigres - Triblend Kids T-Shirt LRG
$17

Size: LARGE /
Color: ROYAL BLUE /
Content: 50% Poly, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon

SALE Les Tigres - Kids T-Shirt
$17

Color: NAVY /
Content: 100% Airlume Jersey

SALE Les Tigres - Just Cool Kids T-Shirt
$17

Color: NAVY /
Content: 100% Poly

SALE Les Tigres - Kids T-Shirt LRG
$15

Size: LARGE /
Color: HEATHER GREY /
Content: 90% Cotton, 10% Poly

SALE Richland Tigers - Kids T-Shirt XL
$15

Size: XLARGE /
Color: ROYAL BLUE /
Content: 50% Poly, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon

SALE Chest Tiger Face - Kids T-Shirt LRG
$15

Size: LARGE /
Color: ROYAL BLUE /
Content: 50% Poly, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon

SALE Chest Tiger Face - ADULT T-Shirt
$15

Color: ROYAL BLUE /
Content: 50% Poly, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon

Tiger Stripe Pencil
$1
Paw Print Pencil
$1
Les Tigres - Bookmark
$3
Tumbler
$10
BHM Single Bracelet DEAL
$5

1 bracelet - 6.5"

BHM Double Bracelets DEAL
$10

2 bracelets - 6.5"

BHM Triple Bracelets DEAL
$14

3 bracelets - 6.5"

BHM Set of 4 Bracelets DEAL
$18

4 bracelets - 6.5"

Tiggy - Richland Mascot
$15

Squishmallow

Books selection
$10

