Business and Bankers

The Black Community Collective (BCC) in coordination with Jeff Veasley Enterprises (JVE) is hosting its first Bankers and Business Event. This event is aimed at putting current business owners and people who are starting a business in the same room with local bankers who will discuss their bank's financial products for small businesses including, loans, lines of credit, and other financial instruments. The event will be hosted at the Virgil and there will be a cocktail hour from 5 pm until 6 pm. The event starts at 6 pm and goes until 8 pm.