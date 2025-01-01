Cruise to the Shoug car show & fundraiser at 54-40 Brewing on Sunday, August 4th

54-40 Brewing is hosting a car/truck/motorcycle/etc. show at their taproom in Washougal on Sunday, August 4th from 2 to 5 p.m. There is enough space for 49 vehicles, the registration fee is $25 per vehicle, and there will be some fantastic prizes for the winners!





We will use fan judging and prizes will be awarded in the following categories: People's Choice (13 and older), Kids' Choice (12 and under), Fan-Favorite Motorcycle, Fan-Favorite Truck, Weirdest Ride!, Most Attention to Detail, and Best Daily Driver.





All proceeds go directly to the Camas-Washougal Community Chest and will be used to fund grants to nonprofits providing services in Camas or Washougal in 2025. Checks, cash, or credit cards are accepted.







