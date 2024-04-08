Art Camp (July 15th-18th)

13039 Falcon Hwy

Peyton, CO 80831, USA

Art Camp Admission
$90
We will exploring the basics of art in our sensory rich environment! This camp will be Monday through Thursday 9:00am to 11:00am. We will be decorating custom Art camp t-shirt, which is included in the cost of admissions. This camp is open to children with ALL abilities.
