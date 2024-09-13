NAPA Annual Meeting 2024 Sponsorship Opportunity

Benefits:
- Logo on all marketing materials website and social media
- Booth space at the conference
- Table sponsorship at one educational session
- Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in the conference program
- Slot to speak at the conference
General Partnership for future endeavors
Benefits:
- Logo on all marketing materials website and social media
- Booth space at the conference
- Table sponsorship at one educational session
- Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in the conference program
- Slot to speak at the conference
General Partnership for future endeavors
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
Benefits:
- Logo on all marketing materials website and social media
- Booth space at the conference
- Table sponsorship at one educational session
- Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in the conference program
- Slot to speak at the conference
Benefits:
- Logo on all marketing materials website and social media
- Booth space at the conference
- Table sponsorship at one educational session
- Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in the conference program
- Slot to speak at the conference
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
Benefits:
- Logo on all marketing materials, excluding website and social media
- Table sponsorship at one educational session
- Recognition as a Silver Sponsor in the conference program
Benefits:
- Logo on all marketing materials, excluding website and social media
- Table sponsorship at one educational session
- Recognition as a Silver Sponsor in the conference program
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
Benefits:
- Logo on all marketing materials, excluding website
- Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor in the conference program
Benefits:
- Logo on all marketing materials, excluding website
- Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor in the conference program
In-Kind Sponsorship
free
Benefits:
- Provide products or services to the NAPA Annual Meeting in lieu of a monetary donation
- Recognition as an In-Kind Sponsor in the conference program
Benefits:
- Provide products or services to the NAPA Annual Meeting in lieu of a monetary donation
- Recognition as an In-Kind Sponsor in the conference program