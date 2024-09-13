eventClosed

NAPA Annual Meeting 2024 Sponsorship Opportunity

Indianapolis

IN

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
Benefits: - Logo on all marketing materials website and social media - Booth space at the conference - Table sponsorship at one educational session - Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in the conference program - Slot to speak at the conference General Partnership for future endeavors
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500
Benefits: - Logo on all marketing materials website and social media - Booth space at the conference - Table sponsorship at one educational session - Recognition as a Gold Sponsor in the conference program - Slot to speak at the conference
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
Benefits: - Logo on all marketing materials, excluding website and social media - Table sponsorship at one educational session - Recognition as a Silver Sponsor in the conference program
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
Benefits: - Logo on all marketing materials, excluding website - Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor in the conference program
In-Kind Sponsorship
free
Benefits: - Provide products or services to the NAPA Annual Meeting in lieu of a monetary donation - Recognition as an In-Kind Sponsor in the conference program

