Existing 5/6 AK Prime YMCA Comp League 2023

Mr. Selwin Ray and Mr. Jay Garcia will be your child’s basketball coaches for the 2024

Winter Season. We will play in YMCA Competition league. We are very excited to be able to work

with your child these next few months.





PRACTICE INFORMATION:

– Venue: Hanshew/ Golden View Junior High

– Monday/Wednesday 6:00 - 8:00 PM

– Please note that ASD gym might not be available on somedays we are scheduled. We will try to reschedule practice at a different day.





PLAYER, PARENT, AND TEAM EXPECTATIONS

 Games are usually scheduled on Saturday and on occasion Thursday.

 Each Player must be able to commit to all games and practices on schedule. If your child is going to be late or missing these sessions, please notify the Coaching Staff.

 Each Player will need to bring their own ball to practice.

 Please respect the Coaching Staff’s time outside of basketball. PLEASE PICK UP YOUR CHILD ON TIME FOR PRACTICES AND GAMES.

 Main Goal is to Teach life skills through athletics, build basketball skills, get BETTER and have FUN!









BENEFITS INCLUDED IN LEAGUE FEE: $400.00 for YMCA Competition league, due January 8, 2024.









– Two, 1.5 hrs practices

– YMCA League entry fees

– Team uniforms

– Practice Equipment

– Snacks