Space Jam (1996) : An Interactive Movie Experience

Join us for an Interactive Movie Night: Space Jam (1996)

Step into a world where live-action and animation collide in the intergalactic showdown of the century! Relive the magic of the 1990s with our interactive screening of the beloved classic, Space Jam.

Event Highlights:

Interactive Props : Get your interactive prop bag at the door, filled with fun items to use during key moments of the film. Cheer for Michael Jordan, boo the Monstars, and more!

Family-Friendly Fun: Perfect for fans of all ages, this event is a great way to introduce the next generation to the classic that defined a decade.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or experiencing the magic for the first time, our interactive screening of Space Jam is a slam dunk event you won't want to miss! Grab your tickets now and get ready to jam!





Doors open at 6:30, showing promptly begins at 7:30pm