Trunk or Treat Classroom Candy Donation Contest!

With your $10 donation, 100 candies will be added to your student's class total. Surplus funds generated through fundraising will be reinvested into our school to benefit every student and enhance their educational experience.

With your $10 donation, 100 candies will be added to your student's class total. Surplus funds generated through fundraising will be reinvested into our school to benefit every student and enhance their educational experience.

seeMoreDetailsMobile