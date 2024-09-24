Trunk or Treat Classroom Candy Donation Contest!

With your $10 donation, 100 candies will be added to your student's class total.
Surplus funds generated through fundraising will be reinvested into our school to benefit every student and enhance their educational experience.
$15 Candy Donation
With your $15 donation, 150 candies will be added to your student's class total.
Surplus funds generated through fundraising will be reinvested into our school to enhance their educational experience.
$20 Candy Donation
With your $20 donation, 200 candies will be added to your student's class total.
Surplus funds generated through fundraising will be reinvested into our school to enhance their educational experience.
$25 Candy Donation
With your $25 donation, 250 candies will be added to your student's class total.
Surplus funds generated through fundraising will be reinvested into our school to enhance their educational experience.
$50 Candy Donation
With your $50 donation, 600 candies will be added to your student's class total.
Surplus funds generated through fundraising will be reinvested into our school to enhance their educational experience.
$100 Candy Donation
With your $100 donation, 1400 candies will be added to your student's class total.
Surplus funds generated through fundraising will be reinvested into our school to enhance their educational experience.
$200 Candy Donation
With your $200 donation, 3000 candies will be added to your student's class total.
Surplus funds generated through fundraising will be reinvested into our school to enhance their educational experience.
