Support 3G Activities

Impact:
Equipment and Supplies: Your contribution will help purchase sports equipment and supplies for community events, ensuring that children and families can access the necessary resources to participate in activities.
Community Cleanups: Funds will support organizing community cleanup events and providing materials such as gloves, trash bags, and refreshments for volunteers.
Promotional Materials: Contributions will help create and distribute promotional materials to raise awareness about our programs and encourage community participation.
Silver Supporter Level: Activity Advocate
$100
Impact:
Youth Programs: Your support will fund youth programs, including sports clinics and workshops, helping children develop new skills and stay active.
Volunteer Coordination: Funds will be used to organize and manage volunteer efforts for various community projects, ensuring efficient and effective execution.
Family Engagement Activities: Contributions will support family-focused events, fostering stronger bonds between parents and children through shared activities and experiences.
Gold Supporter Level: Community Champion
$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Impact:
Program Expansion: Your generous contribution will allow us to expand our programs to reach more community members, offering a wider range of activities and events.
Infrastructure Improvements: Funds will be allocated to improving facilities and infrastructure for community events, ensuring safe and accessible spaces for everyone.
Scholarships and Assistance: Contributions will support scholarships for underprivileged children, enabling them to participate in sports and activities they might not otherwise afford and providing financial assistance for families in need.
