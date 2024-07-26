2024 Spooky Stroll Tickets

Admits one adult to arrive between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Child @ 7:00 PM
$3
Admits one child to arrive between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Family Pass @ 7:00 PM
$15
Admits a family of more than 5 (members of the same household) between 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Adult @ 8:00 PM
$3
Admits one adult to arrive between 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Child @ 8:00 PM
$3
Admits one child to arrive between 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Family Pass @ 8:00 PM
$15
Admits a family of more than 5 (members of the same household) between 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Bones (Spooky Stroll currency)
$5
Enhance your Spooky Stroll experience by purchasing Bones, our event’s exclusive currency. For $5 per Bone, you can enjoy everything from adult beverages and food to plants and raffle tickets. Add Bones to your cart when buying your event tickets to secure your fun in advance. With Bones, you’re set for a hassle-free night, and any Bones left over can be used for raffle tickets—guaranteeing you get the most out of your night.
SPONSOR A FAMILY
$15
This Halloween, make a difference by adopting a family for Spooky Stroll! Your $15 contribution will cover the cost of tickets for a family in our community, allowing them to enjoy a night of spooky fun and memorable experiences at no cost to them. Thank you for helping us spread the Halloween spirit and making Spooky Stroll accessible to everyone.
Adult @ 6:00 PM: SOLD OUT!
$3
Admits one adult to arrive between 6:00 PM and 6:30 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Family Pass @ 6:00 PM SOLD OUT!
$15
Admits a family of more than 5 (members of the same household) between 6:00 PM and 6:30 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Child @ 6:00 PM SOLD OUT!
$3
Admits one child to arrive between 6:00 PM and 6:30 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Adult @ 7:00 PM
$15
Admits a family of more than 5 (members of the same household) between 6:30 PM and 7:00PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Child @6:30 PM SOLD OUT!
$3
Admits one child to arrive between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
Adult @6:30 PM SOLD OUT!
$3
Admits one adult to arrive between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM for an evening of fun and community at the 5th Annual Spooky Stroll.
