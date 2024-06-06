Virtual Science Teachers Professional Development

Arrange Payment for Professional Development Session Later
free
Select this option if you would like to arrange payment for your 1-hour virtual professional development session at a later time. We will be in touch shortly to discuss all the details, including the number of teachers and scheduling.
1 Hour Professional Development for 1 to 25 Teachers
$250
Our 1-hour virtual professional development session is designed for groups of 1 to 25 teachers. This engaging and interactive session provides strategies for effective use of bell ringers, integrating online interactives in lessons, incorporating graphing into daily activities, and utilizing our lab report maker. Teachers will also learn about our NGSS and Virginia SOL standards-aligned resources, which support diverse learners and save valuable time. The session concludes with a fun science bingo game and includes a certificate of completion for participants.
1 Hour Professional Development for 25 to 50 Teachers
$350
Our 1-hour virtual professional development session is designed for groups of 26 to 50 teachers. This engaging and interactive session provides strategies for effective use of bell ringers, integrating online interactives in lessons, incorporating graphing into daily activities, and utilizing our lab report maker. Teachers will also learn about our NGSS and Virginia SOL standards-aligned resources, which support diverse learners and save valuable time. The session concludes with a fun science bingo game and includes a certificate of completion for participants.
1 Hour Professional Development for 51 to 100 Teachers
$450
Our 1-hour virtual professional development session is designed for groups of 50 to 100 teachers. This engaging and interactive session provides strategies for effective use of bell ringers, integrating online interactives in lessons, incorporating graphing into daily activities, and utilizing our lab report maker. Teachers will also learn about our NGSS and Virginia SOL standards-aligned resources, which support diverse learners and save valuable time. The session concludes with a fun science bingo game and includes a certificate of completion for participants.
