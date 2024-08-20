2024 Portola Wrestling Program Fee

2024 Portola Wrestling Program Fee
$295
We thank you from the bottom of our heart. This donation greatly helps our mission. This donation will help a lot to achieve our mission. We'll be able to : - Support families providing financial assistance to wrestlers who need it. - Provide entry fees to tournaments and team transportation to events. - Purchase equipment for the team, such as mats, uniforms, and weight training equipment. - Supplying the wrestling program with the necessary resources and equipment as deemed necessary by the coaches. - Develop and enhance a sense of pride and tradition in the Portola High School Wrestling program and community. - Educate the community about the benefits of wrestling with open houses and promoting the sport in local schools. If you would like to contribute further, contact us to become a volunteer, or talk to your friends about our cause! Chad New [email protected] 949-246-6067
