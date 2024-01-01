Support Student Accessibility Council

Join our nonprofit's raffle for a chance to win big while supporting our mission too! Your participation is not only a chance to win prizes, but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. 🎟️





Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference.





I am determined to ensure that no student ever feels helpless or alone due to a lack of understanding or support. My goal is to be a living testament to the idea that if there's a will, there's a way. Epictetus’s words, "It's not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters," resonate deeply with me. I strive to be a role model for those facing similar challenges, demonstrating that with determination and support, they too can overcome obstacles and achieve academic success.





Sincerely,

Ruben Arturo Reyna Jr.

Phi Kappa Theta Texas Tau Mu

VP - Diversity & Inclusion





"I am not defined by labels. I am resilient and persistent in my pursuit of success."



