Pickleball 2024

Welcome to the 2024 Pickleball Fundraiser supporting the Ethiopian Community Association of Chicago (ECAC)! ECAC aids refugees from all around the world as they find work, home, and community in the United States. We greatly appreciate your contribution to this important cause, and we look forward to having you at the event!





Thank you to our sponsors who have made this event possible: Golub Capital, PLS Financial Services, Newgard Custom Homes, Richker Group Real Estate, and Medalist Partners. This event would not be possible without the support of our volunteer Jim Allen who has been with ECAC for over two years helping with our English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.





Why? The Ethiopian Community Association of Chicago (ECAC) is a community-based organization promoting the rich culture of Ethiopians in Chicago and a resettlement agency serving the core needs of refugees and immigrants from around the world such as Afghanistan, Burma, Congo, Colombia, Cuba, Haiti, Guatemala, Ukraine and more. For more information on ECAC visit www.ecachicago.org.

What? Pickle your way! Participate in a pickleball tournament or if you are newer to pickleball, participate in open play or take free lessons from Pickleball Pro Carl Rosenthal.

Where? Danny Cunniff Park: 2700 Trail Way, Highland Park, IL 60035.

When? Event starts at 9am. For the tournament and lessons, you'll be informed one week in advance of your play time.

How? If you are unable to attend, but you still would like to help out or if you would like to donate more on top of your ticket, please consider donating using the donation ticket (not a ticket to get into the event).





Important Disclaimer: Your ticket purchase is a donation to ECAC and is therefore non-refundable. If there is inclement weather on Saturday September 28th, we have a rain date scheduled for Sunday September 29th. We will inform participants by 8:30 AM on September 28th if we need to reschedule for the following day.