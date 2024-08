Balance Credit/Debit Payment #3 - Nihal Geetla

PAYMENT PLAN



$1728.00 TOTAL Owed

- 400.00 Late Registrant Commitment Fee

$1328.00 Remaining Balance Due Divided by 3 payments ($442.66)

- 442.66 Due 8/30 - Payment #1

$ 885.34 Remaining Balance Due

- 442.66 Due 9/11 - Payment #2

$ 442.68 Remaining Balance Due

- 442.68 FINAL Balance Due 10/11 - Payment #3

$ 0.00





*Detailed Breakdown:

$700 - Fall Marching Fees

$400 - Fall Marching Band Competition Trip

$100 - PISD Instrument Maintenance Fee (Horn)

$ 20 - Uniform Maintenance

$250 - Spring Concert Fees

$ 55 - Personalized Member Jacket

$ 40 - Personalized Duffle Bag

$ 33 - Personalized Jug Wrap (NO Jug included)

$ 36 - Personalized Garment Bag

$ 20 - Band Polo

$ 26 - Compression Shirt

$ 20 - (2) Rehearsal Shorts

$ 28 - (2) Rehearsal Shirts

$ 50 - Marching Shoes

$ 15 - (3) glove pairs

$ 35 - Spring Concert Uniform





AVOID PAYING ADD'L FEES

1. Select OTHER from the dropdown

2. Type 0.00 to pay zero additional fees