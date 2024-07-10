2024 DII Hard Golf Open @ Swenson Park Golf Course- Stockton CA

Promote your business by sponsoring a hole. contact us and send the design to be displayed
4-Golfers
$525
4 players:
Golf package: 18 holes of golf; Practice Balls, SWAG Bag, Light Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages available: Water, Gatorade, Sodas, $2. Alcoholic Beverages $3 per refreshment
3 Golfers
$405
3 Golfers
Golf package: 18 holes of golf; Practice Balls, SWAG Bag, Light Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages available: Water, Gatorade, Sodas, $2. Alcoholic Beverages $3 per refreshment
2 Golfers
$270
2 Golfers
Golf package: 18 holes of golf; Practice Balls, SWAG Bag, Light Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages available: Water, Gatorade, Sodas, $2. Alcoholic Beverages $3 per refreshment
1 Golfer
$135
1 Golfer
Golf package: 18 holes of golf; Practice Balls, SWAG Bag, Light Breakfast, Lunch, Beverages available: Water, Gatorade, Sodas, $2. Alcoholic Beverages $3 per refreshment
$5,000.00 Corporate Package
$5,000
Prominent listing on the website, all event banners, and advertisements.
Company/Organization logo prominently displayed on choice hole sign.
An appreciation plaque & sponsorship for two golf teams (8 golfers).
$2,500.00 Purple Package
$2,500
Prominent listing on the website, all event banners, and advertisements.
Name and logo prominently displayed on golf hole with a tee box sign.
Prominent listing on the sponsor banner.
Company name & logo on event material.
An appreciation plaque & sponsorship for one golf team (4 golfers).
$1,000.00 Gold Package:
$1,000
Sponsorship of Awards Ceremony.
Hole Sponsorship with a box sign
Company name & logo on website, event banner and other promotional materials.
One golf team (4 golfers).
