eventClosed

ACRP Play Center Summer

917 Chestnut St

Johnstown, PA 15906

addExtraDonation

$

Age 3-5 Weekly Session Discount
$125
Weekly Session Discount = $125.00 ($25.00 per day) Session 2 Week - July 22nd - July 26th - July 29th - Aug 2nd - July 8th - July 12th - July 15th - July 19th - Aug 5th - Aug 9th - Monday - Friday - 9am - 2pm
Age 6-10 Weekly Session Discount
$125
Weekly Session Discount = $125.00 ($25.00 per day) Session 2 Week - July 22nd - July 26th - July 29th - Aug 2nd - July 8th - July 12th - July 15th - July 19th - Aug 5th - Aug 9th - Monday - Friday - 9am - 2pm
Age 3-5 Daily Session
$30
Daily Session = $30.00 Monday - June 17th, Tuesday - June 18th, Wednesday - June 19th, Thursday - June 20th, Friday - June 21st, Monday - June 24th, Tuesday - June 25th, Wednesday - June 26th, Thursday - June 27th, Friday - June 28th, Monday - July 22nd, Tuesday - July 23rd, Wednesday - July 24th, Thursday - July 25th, Friday - July 26th, Monday - July 29th, Tuesday - July 30th, Wednesday - July 31st, Thursday - August 1st, Friday - August 2nd,
Age 6-10 Daily Session
$30
Daily Session = $30.00 Monday - June 17th, Tuesday - June 18th, Wednesday - June 19th, Thursday - June 20th, Friday - June 21st, Monday - June 24th, Tuesday - June 25th, Wednesday - June 26th, Thursday - June 27th, Friday - June 28th, Monday - July 22nd, Tuesday - July 23rd, Wednesday - July 24th, Thursday - July 25th, Friday - July 26th, Monday - July 29th, Tuesday - July 30th, Wednesday - July 31st, Thursday - August 1st, Friday - August 2nd, Friday - June 7th

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing