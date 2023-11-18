Unstoppable Shop

Raffle Ticket item
Raffle Ticket
$5

1 ticket for $5

3 tickets for $10

7 tickets for $20

Short Sleeve T-shirt item
Short Sleeve T-shirt
$25

Donate $25 and receive a short sleeve t-shirt with the UJ logo

Adult Tank Tops item
Adult Tank Tops
$20

Donate $20 and receive a tank top with the UJ logo

Long Sleeve Shirt item
Long Sleeve Shirt
$30

Our Long Sleeve T-shirt with UJ logo

Adult Crewneck item
Adult Crewneck
$50

Donate to receive a crewneck with the UJ logo

Hope Grows Here Childrens T-Shirt item
Hope Grows Here Childrens T-Shirt
$12

Designer: Kenley "Winner of 2023 Children's T-shirt Contest"

Candle item
Candle
$15

Introducing the Unstoppable Joy Co Candle, the perfect addition to any home that not only brings a beautiful aroma to your space, but also supports a great cause. Our non-profit organization is dedicated to funding the health and wellness of cancer patients, and with every candle purchased, you're helping us in that mission.

Available in two delightful scents, Lavender-Sage-Bergamot and Teakwood-Allspice-Sandalwood, these candles are made with high-quality ingredients that are safe and healthy for your home. Our Lavender-Sage-Bergamot scent is perfect for those who want a relaxing and soothing aroma that will calm your mind and bring peace to your surroundings. And our Teakwood-Allspice-Sandalwood scent is perfect for those who want a more masculine and earthy aroma that will invigorate your senses and transport you to a peaceful and serene place.

These candles are perfect for any occasion and make a great gift for yourself or your loved ones. So why not light up your space with the Unstoppable Joy Co Candle, and feel good knowing that you're supporting a great cause with your purchase.

Dog Bowl item
Dog Bowl
$5
Christmas Tree Ribbon item
Christmas Tree Ribbon
$5
