Woodinville Elite Cheer - Whose Got Your Back?

Individual Cheerleader Supporter - Navy Level
$10
Your personal name will appear on the cheerleader's shirt you choose! Your name will be in Navy smaller font.
Individual Cheerleader Supporter - Green Level
$25
Your personal name or name (s) up to two will appear larger on the cheerleader's shirt you choose in green.
Team Sponsor - Navy Level
$100
Your business name or personal name will appear on every team member's shirt in navy (smaller font).
Team Sponsor - Green Level
$250
Your business name or personal name will appear on every team member's shirt in green - larger font. You will also receive a social media shout out, a signed team photo and thank you note.
Team Sponsor - Elite Level - Banner!
$500
Your business logo or family name will appear on our banner! Your business name or personal name(s) will also appear on every team member's shirt - largest font at the top. You will also receive a social media shout out, a signed team photo flag, and personalized video thank you. Our banner featuring your logo will be proudly displayed at all our Woodinville cheer/football events, including Woodinville HS football games and carried in the Woodinville parade!
