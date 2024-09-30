Bakery and Kitchen Upgrade

The Ramalhos Oven is a durable, professional-grade oven known for precise temperature control and even baking, ideal for bread and pastries.
Ferneto Semi-Automatic Divider Rounder
$12,100
The Ferneto Semi-Automatic Divider Rounder efficiently divides and rounds dough. It includes:
ø 410 DSA Headset, 36 units (35-110g), with 3 plates
ø 410 DSA Headset, 15 units (85-300g), for pizza, with 3 plates
Ring ø 410mm Head
Fermentation Chamber
$10,000
The Ramalho Fermentation Chamber is a professional-grade unit designed for precise temperature and humidity control, ensuring consistent dough fermentation for perfect baking results.
Ferneto Mixer 30Kg
$10,000
The Ferneto Mixer 25kg is a durable, high-capacity mixer designed for professional baking, ideal for kneading dough with consistent results.
Dough Sheeter
$9,000
A dough sheeter is a professional machine designed to roll out dough evenly and consistently, perfect for pastries, pizzas, and other baked goods.
Ferneto Planetary Mixer
$4,800
The Ferneto planetary mixer is a reliable, professional-grade fermenting unit designed to ensure consistent dough fermentation for optimal baking results.
Ferneto Tabletop Bread Slicer
$4,600
The Ferneto Tabletop Bread Slicer offers quick, even slicing, perfect for small bakeries. Your donation will help improve efficiency in our bread production.
HVAC System
$5,000
The HVAC system will provide efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, ensuring a comfortable and controlled environment for the kitchen and bakery.
Commercial Freezer
$4,000
A commercial freezer is essential for preserving food in our orphanage's kitchen and bakery, ensuring fresh meals for the children. Your donation will help sustain their nutrition and bakery training.
Heavy-duty Commercial Blender
$1,000
A heavy-duty blender is essential for preparing nutritious meals and smoothies efficiently. Your donation will enhance our kitchen operations and support bakery training programs.
Precision Scale (OHAUS)
$500
A precision scale ensures accurate measurement of ingredients, critical for consistent baking and cooking results. Your support will enhance the quality and reliability of our kitchen operations.
Laser Thermometer
$200
A laser thermometer provides quick, accurate temperature readings, ensuring proper food safety and quality in our kitchen. Your donation will help maintain precise cooking and baking conditions.
