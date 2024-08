Please join us for a historical presentation and demo on April 14 by Colerain Center member Dave Petit, the Old Bedford Village site manager and blacksmith. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the mansion, Dave will talk about the history and significance of iron making in the Spruce Creek valley, along with blacksmithing demonstrations.





We’ll also have tours of the mansion and grounds, which are bursting with spring flowers.





Free for members, $5 for non-members