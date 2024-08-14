Culbertson Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization
24/25 School Year Birthday Gram Bag
Birthday Gram Bag (ONLINE PAYMENT)
$10
A Birthday Gram bag comes with the following items:
NOTEBOOK & INVISIBLE INK PEN
CULBY WATER BOTTLE
CULBY RALLY TOWEL
CULBY KEYCHAIN
PUNCH BALLOON
CAFETERIA / PRETZEL FRIDAY SNACK COUPON
Birthday Gram Bag (CASH PAYMENT)
free
Birthday Gram Payment can be made using Cash in lieu of Zeffy.
Cash payment MUST be received by the PTO before the requested Birthday Gram Delivery Date.
Birthday Gram Bag PLUS Library Book (ONLINE PAYMENT)
$20
Birthday Gram Bag PLUS Library Book Donation Add-On.
Mrs. Dougherty will work with your student to select the book and have the student sign it as a donation to the Library.
A Birthday Gram bag comes with the following items:
CULBY HOLOGRAPHIC STICKER
WIKI STIX
CULBY DRAWSTRING BAG
LIGHT UP GLOW BRACELET
BiRTHDAY PENCIL
CULBY PENCIL POUCH
CAFETERIA / PRETZEL FRIDAY SNACK COUPON
