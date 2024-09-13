2025 GAPT Conference Registration

Non-GAPT Member Registration (2025 GAPT Conference)
$375
Registration includes the workshop, handout materials, refreshments during breaks, lunch for both days, and some of the required workshop materials. The registration deadline is Friday, February 28, 2025 or when the workshop reaches maximum capacity. Registration will not be available thereafter or at the door.
Registration includes the workshop, handout materials, refreshments during breaks, lunch for both days, and some of the required workshop materials. The registration deadline is Friday, February 28, 2025 or when the workshop reaches maximum capacity. Registration will not be available thereafter or at the door.
GAPT Member Registration (2025 GAPT Conference)
$325
To qualify for the GAPT member rate, you must be a member of the Georgia APT chapter. Verification is required, and conference registration will be compared to GAPT’s most updated member list. If you are not a GAPT member, you will be responsible for the full amount. If you are unsure if you are a current member of GAPT, visit APT’s website at www.a4pt.org.
Registration includes the workshop, handout materials, refreshments during breaks and lunch for both days, and some of the required workshop materials. The registration deadline is Friday, February 28, 2025 or when the workshop reaches maximum capacity. Registration will not be available thereafter or at the door.
To qualify for the GAPT member rate, you must be a member of the Georgia APT chapter. Verification is required, and conference registration will be compared to GAPT’s most updated member list. If you are not a GAPT member, you will be responsible for the full amount. If you are unsure if you are a current member of GAPT, visit APT’s website at www.a4pt.org.
Registration includes the workshop, handout materials, refreshments during breaks and lunch for both days, and some of the required workshop materials. The registration deadline is Friday, February 28, 2025 or when the workshop reaches maximum capacity. Registration will not be available thereafter or at the door.
Student Registration (2025 GAPT Conference)
$200
To qualify for the student rate, you must verify as a currently enrolled graduate student in a mental health or related program.
Registration includes the workshop, handout materials, refreshments during breaks and lunch for both days, and some of the required workshop materials. The registration deadline is Friday, February 28, 2025 or when the workshop reaches maximum capacity. Registration will not be available thereafter or at the door.
To qualify for the student rate, you must verify as a currently enrolled graduate student in a mental health or related program.
Registration includes the workshop, handout materials, refreshments during breaks and lunch for both days, and some of the required workshop materials. The registration deadline is Friday, February 28, 2025 or when the workshop reaches maximum capacity. Registration will not be available thereafter or at the door.
Continuing Education Fee
$30
The Continuing Education (CE) credit fee is paid along with signing in/out each day, completing a workshop evaluation, and completing a continuing education application form. The Institute for Continuing Education will manage all CE credits for this event. For questions regarding continuing education, contact Linda Lakeman at 800-557-1950 or [email protected].
The Continuing Education (CE) credit fee is paid along with signing in/out each day, completing a workshop evaluation, and completing a continuing education application form. The Institute for Continuing Education will manage all CE credits for this event. For questions regarding continuing education, contact Linda Lakeman at 800-557-1950 or [email protected].