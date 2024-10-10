Kwanzaa Celebration 2024 - Adult Show

Experience the full cultural celebration of Kwanzaa with General Admission tickets. Join us for an unforgettable performance showcasing vibrant dance, music, and storytelling inspired by African traditions. Secure your spot today and be part of this joyous event!
Experience the full cultural celebration of Kwanzaa with General Admission tickets. Join us for an unforgettable performance showcasing vibrant dance, music, and storytelling inspired by African traditions. Secure your spot today and be part of this joyous event!
Student Tickets
$25
Specially priced for students with a valid student ID, our Student Tickets provide access to the Kwanzaa Celebration at an affordable rate. Immerse yourself in this rich cultural event while enjoying a great discount. Remember to bring your student ID to the event!
Specially priced for students with a valid student ID, our Student Tickets provide access to the Kwanzaa Celebration at an affordable rate. Immerse yourself in this rich cultural event while enjoying a great discount. Remember to bring your student ID to the event!
Children Tickets (Under 12)
$20
Bring the whole family! Children under 12 can attend the Kwanzaa Celebration for just $10.00. This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce young ones to the beauty of African heritage and traditions in a lively, family-friendly environment.
Bring the whole family! Children under 12 can attend the Kwanzaa Celebration for just $10.00. This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce young ones to the beauty of African heritage and traditions in a lively, family-friendly environment.
Elder Tickets (65+)
$20
We honor and value our elders. Attendees aged 65 and above can enjoy a discounted ticket price to participate in the Kwanzaa Celebration. Join us as we celebrate unity, culture, and the wisdom of our elders in a joyous gathering.
We honor and value our elders. Attendees aged 65 and above can enjoy a discounted ticket price to participate in the Kwanzaa Celebration. Join us as we celebrate unity, culture, and the wisdom of our elders in a joyous gathering.