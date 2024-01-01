FREE RSVP for March 16 Joint Society Bike Ride Downtown West Palm Beach

Do you know that March is Florida Bike Month?





Come join us to celebrate with an exciting outdoor excise and bike around downtown West Palm Beach with families and friends! The route will be approximately 6 miles (~1 hour) in downtown West Palm Beach and highlight safe routes to school.





We will meet up at 8:30AM at the West Palm Beach Brightline Station (501 Evernia St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401), and the ride will start at 9:00AM.

Grab your helmet, a bottle of water and join us for a fun ride through downtown West Palm Beach!

Please yield to all emergency vehicles and be courteous to motorists and other riders. No drinking of alcohol or any illegal activities during the ride.





Need to rent a bike? Download the Brightline App to reserve a bike for a small fee.





Questions? Email us at Sou[email protected] or contact our bike ride coordinator Linda Hess at [email protected].





PLEASE READ

The route will be through sections where we will be riding with traffic and on streets with no dedicated bike lanes.

The link below detail current bicycle traffic laws: http://www.leg.state.fl.us/Statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&Search_String&URL=0300-0399%2F0316%2FSections%2F0316.2065.html

Please read disclaimer below before registering:

Cyclists ride at their own risk and assume responsibility for their own safety!

Any rides or events organized by the participating societies do NOT assume any liability for your participation.

By participating, you agree for yourself, your heirs, executors and administrators to waive any and all claims for personal injury and/or damage that you may have against the participating societies including its executive officers, members or representatives for any and all injuries received while taking part in any and all activities organized, sponsored or sanctioned by participating societies.

In no event, shall the participating societies accept any liability for any injury, loss, or damage incurred by use of, or reliance, on information on this website or associated social media pages.