Gathering Hope MN's 1st Family Fun Fest

Gathering Hope MN is excited to announce our first ever Family Fun Fest! Thanks to the partnership of Rapha Farms, this event will be hosted on their goat farm in Independence, MN. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Gathering Hope MN to support women and children leaving abuse and oppression.





Your ticket includes a meal, raffle ticket, games and a whole lot of fun for the whole family! There will also be additional raffle tickets and items for sale.





Important Parking Information: Please note that parking is not allowed along County Road 92. Please park at Lyndale Lutheran Church (8012 County Rd 6, Independence, MN 55359) and a shuttle will bring you directly to the event. Those needing to drop off guests directly at the event will be allowed to do so, there will be a dedicated drop-off area.