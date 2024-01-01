Young Benefactor Membership 2024

The Young Benefactors is an all-volunteer auxiliary board of First Tee — Greater Dallas (“FTGD”). Comprised of civic-minded Dallas men and women, Young Benefactor Council members mobilize their talents, resources, and networks to provide life-changing experiences for area youth through fundraising activities and volunteerism at First Tee programming. Young Benefactors members help sustain the organization’s legacy and future commitment to strengthening the Dallas community, build awareness of FTGD, and enjoy a camaraderie that results in life-long friendships.