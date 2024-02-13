Awaken Bulverde benefiting Untethered Ministries

Individual ticket, includes dinner, dessert and drinks.
Silver Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a table for 8 people.
Your table will host 8 people, and includes dinner, dessert and drinks.
You will be recognized at the event as a Presenting Sponsor.
All programming and media will include your Logo.
The Host will take home the floral centerpiece.
Gold Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a VIP Table for 10 people.
Your table will host 10 people, and includes dinner, dessert and drinks.
A unique gift for each attendee.
You will be recognized at the event as a Presenting Sponsor.
All programming and media will include your Logo.
Verbal Recognition at the event.
The Host will take home the floral centerpiece.
Platinum Table Sponsor
$10,000
This is a VIP table for you and your friends up front.
Your table will host 10 people, and includes dinner, dessert and drinks.
A unique gift for each attendee.
You will be recognized at the event as a Presenting Sponsor.
All programming and media will include your Logo.
Verbal Recognition at the event.
The Host will also take home the floral centerpiece.
Free training of Human Trafficking Awareness course will be offered to your staff or Church at a date of your choice.
Survivor Ticket
$65
You are buying an individual ticket for a survivor to attend our evening event that might not otherwise be able to attend.
Host a Table of 8
$520
Host a table yourself with family and friends.
You will have a table for 8.
You purchase the table as the Hostess ahead of time and invite others to join you. Please email us your guest list. As the ticket purchaser we have your name down as the Host.
Host a Table of 10
$650
Host a table yourself with family and friends.
You will have a table for 10.
You purchase the table as the Hostess ahead of time and invite others to join you. Please email us your guest list. As the ticket purchaser we have your name down as the Host.
