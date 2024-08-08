ES
T Time Foundation
The Timeless Gala
18 Springhouse Ln
Nashville, TN 37214, USA
Individual ticket
$100
Table of ten
$1,000
Purchase a table of ten tickets.
Ceylon Tea (Presenting Sponsor)
$20,000
This sponsorship type allows your organization to present the gala.
White Tea (VIP Sponsor)
$10,000
Green Tea (Platinum Sponsor)
$5,000
Darjeeling Tea (Gold Sponsor)
$2,500
Chai Tea (Silver Sponsor)
$1,000
Oolong Tea (Bronze Sponsor)
$500
Herbal Infusion (Partner Sponsor)
$300
