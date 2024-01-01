It's back! Time to dust off those family recipes (or your favorite grocery store picks) as members across the DC area join us for the 48th Annual Boiled Owl. Noell Sottile '82 and her husband Jim have graciously agreed to host us once again at their home in Silver Spring. This event is open to Mawrters and their families.





We look forward to seeing you there for a great evening of food and conversation! To help us round out the menu, please note if you plan to bring an appetizer, entrée, or dessert and how many guests will accompany you. We ask that you bring enough of your dish to serve 8-10 people and provide a card that lists ingredients for those with food allergies and restricted diets. If you can also bring serving utensils, that would be an extra help! The club will provide beverages and dining ware. If you prefer to pay instead of bringing a dish, we will gladly take $15 for members and $17 for non-members. You can register in advance, or payable by cash or check to the Bryn Mawr Club of Washington, DC. at the door.



RSVPs are due by October 27.