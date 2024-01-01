Logo
Conquer Youth Retreat

3882 Haines Rd, Duluth, MN 55811, USA

We’re excited to announce details on our upcoming Spring Youth Retreat, Conquer. Conquer will be held in Duluth this year, at Apostolic Gospel Church. We will be having a service Friday night, followed with food and actvities. Saturday morning will consist of a devotion with lunch provided. We’ll head to Adventure Zone for some putt-putt, laser tag, arcade and more. 


Kendal Weeks will be our guest speaker for the event. We expect this to be a fantastic weekend packed with life-changing services and exciting activities.


Pre-registration will be open online Thursday April 11th at 8 A.M and will close May 1st at 12 A.M. 

