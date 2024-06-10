BPI Membership

In 1827, after the person referred to as her master failed to honor his promise to free her or to uphold the New York Anti-Slavery Law of 1827, Sojourner ran away, or, as she later informed her master, “I did not run away, I walked away by daylight….” During the 1840's she became involved in the growing antislavery movement, and by the 1850s she was involved in the woman’s rights movement as well. At the 1851 Women’s Rights Convention held in Akron, Ohio, Sojourner Truth delivered what is now recognized as one of the most famous abolitionist and women’s rights speeches in American history, “Ain’t I a Woman?”