Grizzly Wrestling Club
2024 4th Annual Grizzly Wrestling Golf Tournament
1201 Club House Dr
Chesapeake, VA 23322, USA
Team of 4--PAY NOW--
$400
groupTicketCaption
Feel free to select "Other", enter $0 for the fee paid to Zeffy. Our club donates a small amount to them.
Feel free to select "Other", enter $0 for the fee paid to Zeffy. Our club donates a small amount to them.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Single Player
$100
Feel free to select "Other", enter $0 for the fee paid to Zeffy. Our club donates a small amount to them.
Feel free to select "Other", enter $0 for the fee paid to Zeffy. Our club donates a small amount to them.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Team of 4--PAY BY CHECK--
free
groupTicketCaption
You can bring checks or cash on the day of the tournament. Team of 4 is $400
You can bring checks or cash on the day of the tournament. Team of 4 is $400
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout