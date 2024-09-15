Event Sponsorship: Habits of Top Performers

Centro

305 W Liberty Ave 2nd Floor, Round Rock, TX 78664

Supporter
$1,000
  • Company logo on event page with link
  • Recognition on agenda
  • Acknowledgment on emails to our 1200+ families across Travis & Williamson Co.
  • 2 tickets to event
Vendor
$2,500
  • Company logo on event page with link
  • Logo on event signage
  • Logo on flyer & all online marketing
  • Table at event with opportunity to engage attendees
Title Sponsor
$5,000
  • “Presented by” title
  • Company logo on event page with link
  • Logo on flyer & all online marketing
  • Logo included on welcome signage
  • Opportunity to speak at event
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing