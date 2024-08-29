Lady Liberty Car Show 2024

Welcome Classic Cars, MOPARS, Military Vehicles, JEEPS, and Motorcycles. REGISTRATION is from 3p.m. to 6p.m.
Event Begins at 4p.m. and Ends at 6p.m.
Welcome Classic Cars, MOPARS, Military Vehicles, JEEPS, and Motorcycles. REGISTRATION is from 3p.m. to 6p.m.
Event Begins at 4p.m. and Ends at 6p.m.
VENDOR
$60
Welcome VENDORS! Early set-up begins at 2p.m.
FEE INCLUDES:
10x12 Vendor Booth SPACE (vendors supply their own tents, tables, chairs, and power)
Welcome VENDORS! Early set-up begins at 2p.m.
FEE INCLUDES:
10x12 Vendor Booth SPACE (vendors supply their own tents, tables, chairs, and power)
SPONSOR - PLATINUM $500
$500
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP of $500 Includes:
*1 Car Registration Ticket or Vendor Booth
*DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT
*Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media
*Business Logo on Event Flyer
*2 Votes for Best Of Show
PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to [email protected]
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP of $500 Includes:
*1 Car Registration Ticket or Vendor Booth
*DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT
*Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media
*Business Logo on Event Flyer
*2 Votes for Best Of Show
PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to [email protected]
SPONSOR - GOLD $300
$300
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP of $500 Includes:
*1 Car Registration Ticket or Vendor Booth
*DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT
*Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media
*Business Logo on Event Flyer
PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to [email protected]
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP of $500 Includes:
*1 Car Registration Ticket or Vendor Booth
*DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT
*Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media
*Business Logo on Event Flyer
PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to [email protected]
SPONSOR - SILVER $150
$150
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP of $500 Includes:
*1 Car Registration Ticket or Vendor Booth
*DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT
*Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media
PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to [email protected]
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP of $500 Includes:
*1 Car Registration Ticket or Vendor Booth
*DJ Shout out with Company Name & Mission STMT
*Sponsorship Recognition on Social Media
PLEASE SEND BUSINESS LOGO, SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & MISSION STATEMENT ASAP to [email protected]