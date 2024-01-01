Minimum of a $98 donation to cover administrative and rental costs.





The program consists of eight weekly, 2 ¼-hour classes and a one-day retreat (on a Sunday) between sessions six and seven. You will be asked to attend all classes, including the one-day weekend retreat, and to practice home assignments for 30 minutes a day.

Mindful in Memphis gives offerings in the spirit of generosity. We want you to be able to participate regardless of financial situation. Therefore the fee only covers out of pocket the costs, registration, and administration. The fee does not include any compensation for the teachers. We give our time freely and hope you will consider offering generously within your means. Any offerings of support for the teachers can be contributed before the class begins when reserving your ticket or at the conclusion.





This highly participatory, supportive and structured program will provide you with:

Guided instruction in mindfulness meditation practices

Gentle stretching and mindful yoga

Group dialogue and mindful communication exercises to enhance awareness in everyday life

Individually-tailored instruction

Daily home assignments

Home practice materials including guided mindfulness practice MP3s

The first session, middle session, and final session as well as the silent retreat will be in person however all other weeks will be through Zoom. You are also required to attend the orientation on July 11th. To sign up for the orientation click here.





For a schedule of dates, times and location, see below:





July 18th from 6:30pm - 8:45pm - Location in person Shady Grove Presbyterian

July 25th from 6:30pm - 8:45pm - Location on Zoom

August 1st from 6:30pm - 8:45pm - Location on Zoom

August 8th from 6:30pm - 8:45pm - Location on Zoom

August 15th from 6:30pm - 8:45pm - Location in person Shady Grove Presbyterian

August 18th full day retreat - at Hughes Pavilion at the Dixon Gardens

August 22nd from 6:30pm - 8:45pm - Location on Zoom

August 29th from 6:30pm - 8:45pm - Location on Zoom

September 5th from 6:30pm - 8:45pm - Location in person Shady Grove Presbyterian





For more information email Michael at [email protected]



