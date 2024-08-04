St. Basil the Great GOC Hellenic Education Program
Hellenic Education Program 2024-2025 Registrations
Language Program yearly tuition
$750
Greek language program starting from Pre-K (accepting 3-year-olds) through 12th grade, with exam preparation for the Ellinomatheia language certification levels A1(beginners)-C2 (proficient) offered. Two shifts of one 1 hour and 50 minutes each on Saturday mornings (running from 9:20-11-10am and from 11:15-1:05pm), with evening and/or online class options for teens and adults during weekdays. Greek book readings with leveled writing and oral follow-up practice integrated in the curriculum.
Greek language program starting from Pre-K (accepting 3-year-olds) through 12th grade, with exam preparation for the Ellinomatheia language certification levels A1(beginners)-C2 (proficient) offered. Two shifts of one 1 hour and 50 minutes each on Saturday mornings (running from 9:20-11-10am and from 11:15-1:05pm), with evening and/or online class options for teens and adults during weekdays. Greek book readings with leveled writing and oral follow-up practice integrated in the curriculum.
Language Program tuition with stewarship/family discount
$730
Same as program description above.
Same as program description above.
Adult Language Program tuition per semester
$425
Beginners, pre-intermediate, intermediate, upper-intermediate and advanced levels offered during Saturday mornings, weekday evenings and/or online.
Beginners, pre-intermediate, intermediate, upper-intermediate and advanced levels offered during Saturday mornings, weekday evenings and/or online.
Adult Program tuition with stewrdship/family discount
$400
Same as program description above.
Same as program description above.
Dance Club tuition per semester
$200
Learning traditional Greek dances from around Greece. Starting at the age of 7.
Learning traditional Greek dances from around Greece. Starting at the age of 7.
Dance Club tuition with stewardship/family discount
$180
Same as club description above.
Same as club description above.
Adult Dance Club tuition per semester
$250
Learning traditional Greek dances from around Greece.
Learning traditional Greek dances from around Greece.
Adult Dance Club tuition with stewardship/family discount
$230
Same as club description above.
Same as club description above.
STEAM Club tuition per semester
$200
Hands-on, fun experiments on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts&Crafts and Math. Great way to build Greek vocabulary further and learn to follow directions using fine motor skills. For ages 4-6. Materials included in the price.
Hands-on, fun experiments on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts&Crafts and Math. Great way to build Greek vocabulary further and learn to follow directions using fine motor skills. For ages 4-6. Materials included in the price.
STEAM Club semester tuition with stewardship/family discount