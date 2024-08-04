Hellenic Education Program 2024-2025 Registrations

Language Program yearly tuition item
Language Program yearly tuition
$750
Greek language program starting from Pre-K (accepting 3-year-olds) through 12th grade, with exam preparation for the Ellinomatheia language certification levels A1(beginners)-C2 (proficient) offered. Two shifts of one 1 hour and 50 minutes each on Saturday mornings (running from 9:20-11-10am and from 11:15-1:05pm), with evening and/or online class options for teens and adults during weekdays. Greek book readings with leveled writing and oral follow-up practice integrated in the curriculum.
Language Program tuition with stewarship/family discount item
Language Program tuition with stewarship/family discount
$730
Same as program description above.
Adult Language Program tuition per semester item
Adult Language Program tuition per semester
$425
Beginners, pre-intermediate, intermediate, upper-intermediate and advanced levels offered during Saturday mornings, weekday evenings and/or online.
Adult Program tuition with stewrdship/family discount item
Adult Program tuition with stewrdship/family discount
$400
Same as program description above.
Dance Club tuition per semester item
Dance Club tuition per semester
$200
Learning traditional Greek dances from around Greece. Starting at the age of 7.
Dance Club tuition with stewardship/family discount item
Dance Club tuition with stewardship/family discount
$180
Same as club description above.
Adult Dance Club tuition per semester item
Adult Dance Club tuition per semester
$250
Learning traditional Greek dances from around Greece.
Adult Dance Club tuition with stewardship/family discount item
Adult Dance Club tuition with stewardship/family discount
$230
Same as club description above.
STEAM Club tuition per semester item
STEAM Club tuition per semester
$200
Hands-on, fun experiments on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts&Crafts and Math. Great way to build Greek vocabulary further and learn to follow directions using fine motor skills. For ages 4-6. Materials included in the price.
STEAM Club semester tuition with stewardship/family discount item
STEAM Club semester tuition with stewardship/family discount
$180
Same as club description above.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing