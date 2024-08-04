Hellenic Education Program 2024-2025 Registrations

Greek language program starting from Pre-K (accepting 3-year-olds) through 12th grade, with exam preparation for the Ellinomatheia language certification levels A1(beginners)-C2 (proficient) offered. Two shifts of one 1 hour and 50 minutes each on Saturday mornings (running from 9:20-11-10am and from 11:15-1:05pm), with evening and/or online class options for teens and adults during weekdays. Greek book readings with leveled writing and oral follow-up practice integrated in the curriculum.

Greek language program starting from Pre-K (accepting 3-year-olds) through 12th grade, with exam preparation for the Ellinomatheia language certification levels A1(beginners)-C2 (proficient) offered. Two shifts of one 1 hour and 50 minutes each on Saturday mornings (running from 9:20-11-10am and from 11:15-1:05pm), with evening and/or online class options for teens and adults during weekdays. Greek book readings with leveled writing and oral follow-up practice integrated in the curriculum.

seeMoreDetailsMobile