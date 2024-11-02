K9 Storm Discounts for SAR, Police, and Sheriff Offices with 30x30 Fundraising
K9 Storm Patrol Vest
$3,836
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝟵 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 $𝟭𝟯𝟬 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝟲' 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁:
𝟭) Click the number of vests you want.
𝟮) Proceed through checkout (and apply the discount code).
𝟯) A human at 30x30 Fundraising will email you a link to fill out about your K9 (Use the link for each K9 vest you ordered. Each link goes directly to K9 Storm as a separate vest order to pick colors and personalization).
𝟰) K9 Storm will text you when they receive your filled-out link we provided, and they will inform you about the sizing kit (M—Th 7:30 am -5:30 pm CST).
𝟱) K9 Storm will handle the order from here!
𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸? Follow directions when checking out using the check icon option.
*Donations for the vest must go through 30x30 Fundraising to receive the discount. This vest is WITHOUT BITE DAMAGE (see bite damage option below).
K9 Storm Aerial Insertion Vest (without camera)
$4,575
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝟵 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗔𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 $𝟭𝟯𝟬 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝟲' 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁:
𝟭) Click the number of vests you want.
𝟮) Proceed through checkout (and apply the discount code).
𝟯) A human at 30x30 Fundraising will email you a link to fill out about your K9 (Use the link for each K9 vest you ordered. Each link goes directly to K9 Storm as a separate vest order to pick colors and personalization).
𝟰) K9 Storm will text you when they receive your filled-out link we provided, and they will inform you about the sizing kit (M—Th 7:30 am -5:30 pm CST).
𝟱) K9 Storm will handle the order from here!
𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸? Follow directions when checking out using the check icon option.
*Donations for the vest must go through 30x30 Fundraising to receive the discount.
K9 Storm SAR vest without handle
$3,486
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝟵 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗦𝗔𝗥 𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢𝗽𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 $𝟭𝟯𝟬 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝟲' 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁:
𝟭) Click the number of vests you want.
𝟮) Proceed through checkout (and apply the discount code).
𝟯) A human at 30x30 Fundraising will email you a link to fill out about your K9 (Use the link for each K9 vest you ordered. Each link goes directly to K9 Storm as a separate vest order to pick colors and personalization. Please note the sizing kit is the same for SWAT and SAR vests).
𝟰) K9 Storm will contact you via text when they receive your filled-out link we provided, and they will inform you about the sizing kit (M—Th 7:30 am -5:30 pm CST).
𝟱) K9 Storm will handle the order from here!
𝗢𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗯𝘆 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸? Follow directions when checking out using the check icon option.
*Donations for the vest must go through 30x30 Fundraising to receive the discount. This vest is WITHOUT BITE DAMAGE (see bite damage option below).
K9 Storm SAR vest with handle
$3,836
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝟵 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝗦𝗔𝗥 𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 $𝟭𝟯𝟬 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝟲' 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁:
𝟭) Click the number of vests you want.
𝟮) Proceed through checkout (and apply the discount code).
𝟯) A human at 30x30 Fundraising will email you a link to fill out about your K9 (Use the link for each K9 vest you ordered. Each link goes directly to K9 Storm as a separate vest order to pick colors and personalization. Please note the sizing kit is the same for SWAT and SAR vests).
𝟰) K9 Storm will contact you via text when they receive your filled-out link we provided, and they will inform you about the sizing kit (M—Th 7:30 am -5:30 pm CST).
𝟱) K9 Storm will handle the order from here!
*Donations for the vest must go through 30x30 Fundraising to receive the discount. This vest is WITHOUT BITE DAMAGE (see bite damage option below).
BITE DAMAGE ON EACH VEST
$405
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁 (𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘃𝗲). Please note that the Bite Damage option does not receive a discount, so we have increased the price to ensure it remains at the normal price after you apply the overall discount to the entire bill. Only one client in 10 years has used Bite Damage Insurance in our fundraising history.
Id Harness
$297
12 Color Options
Black, Olive Drab, or Coyote Tan.
Multi-Cam, Red, Orange, Yellow, Blue, Teal, Pink, Purple, or Marshland Camo.
Custom Embroidery on Neck Straps
Includes custom embroidery and color options to personalize your K9 Storm ID Harness to your needs. Perfect for personal pet names like “OLAF” or specialized groups like “SAR.”
Additional Loop Velcro
Use the additional loop velcro to add department crests, team logos, flags, or whatever your heart desires on the sides of your K9 Storm ID Harness. The possibilities are endless!
Aerospace Aluminum V-Ring
A simple, strong, lightweight v-ring is the perfect location to attach your K9 Storm Leash.
Lifetime Warranty
ID Harness Advanced
$390
Advanced Features
12 Color Options
Black, Olive Drab, or Coyote Tan.
Multi-Cam, Red, Orange, Yellow, Blue, Teal, Pink, Purple, or Marshland Camo.
Custom Embroidery on Neck Straps
Includes custom embroidery and color options to personalize your K9 Storm ID Harness to your needs. Perfect for personal pet names like “OLAF” or specialized groups like “SAR.”
Additional Loop Velcro
Use Velcro's additional loop to add department crests, team logos, flags (etc) on the sides of your K9 Storm ID Harness. The possibilities are endless!
Silent Kevlar V-Ring
The silent kevlar v-ring eliminates all metal-to-metal contact, making your K9 Storm ID Harness perfect for stealth deployments.
Light Stick Holders
This option is ideal if your team uses chem. Sticks. It allows you to seamlessly attach them to your K9 Storm ID Harness, making it perfect for police and military groups with air support.
Lifetime Warranty
Service Dog Harness
$375
Product Details
Service K9 Harness
For over ten years, Service Dogs have used our ID Harness for identification. Now, we've improved our ID Harness model to satisfy the needs of Service Dog handlers and their working dogs even more.
How to Choose the Correct Size Harness
- Measure your dog's chest circumference
- If the measurement is EXACTLY between 2 sizes, select the size that is the LARGER of the 2.
- Example: 27" chest circumference is between XS (20"-27") & Small (27"-33") = SELECT SIZE SMALL
Features
3 Color Options
Red, Blue, and Coyote Tan
Custom Embroidery on Neck Straps
Includes custom embroidery and color options to personalize your K9 Storm ID Harness to your specific needs. Perfect for designations like "SERVICE K9" or your dog's name like "OLAF".
Additional Loop Velcro
Use the additional loop velcro to add crests, team logos, flags, or whatever your heart desires on the sides of your K9 Storm Service Dog Harness. The possibilities are endless!
Aerospace Aluminum V-Ring
A simple, strong, lightweight v-ring is the perfect location to attach your K9 Storm Leash.
Lifetime Warranty
DFD (trade Marked)
$363
DFD™ - NEW & IMPROVED
The DFD™ is back,, and it's new and improved! It is 10% lighter and has 30% more flotation than our previous model. Your dog is now ready to Storm Through Anything™ and come home safe in any maritime environment. The DFDTM is available in multiple sizes to fit your dog perfectly.
7 Color Options
Red, Orange, Yellow, Blue, Teal, Pink, or Purple.
Built in Handle
Perfect for added control
The best way to pick your dog up and out of the water.
Aerospace Aluminum V-Ring
It is the ideal location to attach your K9 Storm Leash for walks or secure your dog to the boat.
Lifetime Warranty
*For Personal Dogs
20 foot Long Line - Mil. Spec. Nylon - STANDARD
$209
Standard Features:
Reinforced link between hardware and webbing
Double bar-tacked webbing to prevent peeling
Built-in handle for perfect control
Griphook™ hardware
Custom Embroidery/Etching
Customize your leash with custom embroidery and extended color options to personalize your leash to your specific needs. Perfect for personal pet names (like OLAF), or specialized groups (like USCG).
Lifetime Warranty
Mil-Spec. Nylon - Medium
This webbing choice is lightweight and flexible. Rated to 3,000. Lbs breaking strength, it’s the classic webbing style for any handler.
Mil-Spec. Nylon - Heavy
This ridged webbing doubles the thickness of the medium. Like the medium, the heavy webbing is rated to 3,000 lbs. breaking strength. It’s the perfect choice for handlers who prefer less flex in the line. It is especially excellent for long-distance tracking, as it will not tangle on obstructions.
Assault Line 6' - Mil. Spec. Nylon - STANDARD
$137
Standard Features
Reinforced link between hardware and webbing
Double bar-tacked webbing to prevent peeling
Built-in handle for perfect control
Griphook™ hardware
Custom Embroidery/Etching
Customize your leash with custom embroidery and extended color options to personalize your leash to your specific needs. Perfect for personal pet names (like OLAF), or specialized groups (like USCG).
Lifetime Warranty
Mil-Spec. Nylon - Medium
This lightweight and flexible webbing is the classic choice for any handler. It is rated to 3,000 lbs breaking strength.
Mil-Spec. Nylon - Heavy
This ridged webbing is double the thickness of the medium. Like the medium, the heavy webbing is rated to 3,000 lbs. breaking strength. It’s the perfect choice for handlers who prefer less flex in the line, and it is especially excellent for long-distance tracking as it will not tangle on obstructions.
Combat Lanyard 3' - Mil. Spec. Nylon
$234
Product Details
K9 Storm Combat Lanyard, designed by K9 Storm and special forces personnel to meet mission-specific operational demands, includes a shooter’s stabilization section that minimizes potential shock loads to the handler during combat situations. The handler can completely disengage from the K9 in a fraction of a second utilizing only one hand which still enables primary/secondary weapon access with the free hand.
The K9 Storm Combat Lanyard is 36 inches in length, remains flat, and fits securely to any combat belt system.
Features
- Disengage from K9 using only gross motor skills of one hand.
- Positive ejection under load.
- Fits securely on all combat belts.
- Shooter stabilization section to minimize potential shock loads.
- Can be outfitted with Griphook™ or Quick Release Hardware
