Pickleball Tournament

When:

May 4, 2024

Men's Doubles start at 9:00 am* $80 per team through April 15 $100 per team after April 15

Women's Doubles start at 12:00 pm* $80 per team through April 15 $100 per team after April 15

Mixed Doubles start at 3:00 pm* $80 per team through April 15 $100 per team after April 15



* please note times are subject to change





Check in begins 30 minutes prior to your registered event





Where:

Cornerstone Bible Church

2496 S. Deerpark Rd.

Decatur, TX 76234









Our mission is to engage community resources to equip and bring hope to underserved families in Wise County. Your team entry helps us to provide resources and equip families.





One Hope Village will focus on the use of resources, education, and awareness to serve, assist, and positively impact underserved families in the community.

This is achieved through:

1) combatting familial deterioration

2) providing various resources to support and assist underserved families

3) creating awareness and education for underserved families