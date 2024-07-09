Barber-Scotia College's 20th President Inauguration Service

The Board of Trustees and President Rey will kick off the inauguration weekend with a welcome to town party at
the Society at 229. Alumni and friends of Barber-Scotia are encouraged to join us at 229 S. Brevard St., Charlotte, NC 29202 on Friday, August 23 from 7pm to 11pm and enjoy good music, drinks, and fellowship. Proceeds from this event will go towards general operations of the College and the BSC General Scholarship Fund.
Inauguration Ceremony Admission Ticket
free
Because of limited seating we are requiring every guest to get a ticket for the event. This will allow us to gage how many individuals will be attending this historic event.
Board of Trustees V.I.P. Reception
$25
Immediately following the ceremony, please join us for a special V.I.P. reception hosted by the Barber-Scotia College Board of Trustees. This event will take place outside behind the gym.Proceeds from this event will go towards general operations of the College and the Trustees Scholarship Fund.
President's Inauguration Gala
$150
Please join the 20th President of Barber-Scotia College Chris V. Rey, J.D. and his special guest as we celebrate his installation. Proceeds from this event will go towards general operations of the College and the reestablishment of the Presidential Scholarship Fund.
President’s Inauguration Gala Table Ticket
$1,200
Please join the 20th President of Barber-Scotia College Chris V. Rey, J.D. and his special guest as we celebrate his installation. Proceeds from this event will go towards general operations of the College and the reestablishment of the Presidential Scholarship Fund. Organizations are encouraged to purchase a table to ensure opportunity to sit together.
