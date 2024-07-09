Barber-Scotia College's 20th President Inauguration Service

The Board of Trustees and President Rey will kick off the inauguration weekend with a welcome to town party at the Society at 229. Alumni and friends of Barber-Scotia are encouraged to join us at 229 S. Brevard St., Charlotte, NC 29202 on Friday, August 23 from 7pm to 11pm and enjoy good music, drinks, and fellowship. Proceeds from this event will go towards general operations of the College and the BSC General Scholarship Fund.

