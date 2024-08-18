'Fill Your Cup' Wellness Retreat

This retreat aims to equip participants with practical tools and knowledge to enhance their physical, mental, and financial health.
This covers your entry ticket, self-care gift bag full of goodies, lunch and all activities.
This retreat aims to equip participants with practical tools and knowledge to enhance their physical, mental, and financial health.
This covers your entry ticket, self-care gift bag full of goodies, lunch and all activities.
Wellness Retreat + Drop-Off Children's Zone (onsite)
$35
This retreat aims to equip participants with practical tools and knowledge to enhance their physical, mental, and financial health.
This covers your entry ticket, self-care gift bag full of goodies, lunch and all activities PLUS access for up to 3 children for drop-off in the Children's Zone.
Children will enjoy games, snacks & lunch and FUN in an open-gym while you find refreshment at 'Fill Your Cup' activities.
Supervisors will be onsite. All children must be potty-trained.
This retreat aims to equip participants with practical tools and knowledge to enhance their physical, mental, and financial health.
This covers your entry ticket, self-care gift bag full of goodies, lunch and all activities PLUS access for up to 3 children for drop-off in the Children's Zone.
Children will enjoy games, snacks & lunch and FUN in an open-gym while you find refreshment at 'Fill Your Cup' activities.
Supervisors will be onsite. All children must be potty-trained.