Shattered: Finding Hope and Purpose in the Midst of Disappointment What happens when our dreams and expectations become the source of our greatest disappointments? After pastoring and serving on the foreign mission field for sixteen years, Mark and his wife, Michelle, were suddenly pulled back to the United States with the tragic and unexpected loss of their twenty-year old daughter. Their journey through grief, pain, and disappointment has been a shining example of the abundant grace of God in their lives. In his book, Shattered, Mark pulls back the veil of disappointment and unmet expectations by revealing that our circumstances do not have to dictate our future; that in the midst of life’s storms, joy can be found in the journey. If you are or ever have walked through disappointment of any kind, this book is for you. In its pages you will find more than just a reason to keep going, you will find the peace and purpose that has been prepared for you in the midst of darkness.

