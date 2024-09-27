For Elysa Foundation Silent Auction

Meet the Abbie Long Pendant Necklace in Mixed Metal, an homage to our iconic medallion reimagined with vintage-style metal finishes. Elegant, elongated, and complete with custom filigree detail, add this classic to your collection to celebrate all you love about KS. Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass, Rhodium Over Brass ClosureFoldover Clasp Size30" Chain With 2" Extender, 2.15"L X 0.94"W Pendant The Kendra Scott logo, reimagined in the elongated frame of the Abbie Drop Earrings in Mixed Metal. Representing joy, optimism, possibility, and femininity, our iconic medallion shape is paired with vintage-style metal finishes and an etched frame to create a one-of-a-kind piece that’s ready for wherever the road may take you. These earrings are part of Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott—a brand that celebrates the American Southwest with Kendra Scott staples alongside select curated jewelry pieces and accessories. Metal14K Yellow Gold Over Brass, Rhodium Over Brass ClosureEarwire Size1.61"L X 0.64"W (Value: $158)

