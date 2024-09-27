eventClosed

For Elysa Foundation Silent Auction

Trans-Siberian Orchestra VIP Tickets
$150

2 tickets for Trans-Siberian Orchestra at T-Mobile Center on December 7 at 7:30 PM. Tickets will come with VIP entrance and Konica Minolta Founders Club access. Ticket location: Section 117 Row 9 Seats 1 & 2. The winner will receive tickets via AXS Mobile Delivery and logistic instructions from Kerri Troyer. (Value: $300)
Ultimate Relaxation Gift Basket
$85

1 hour massage from Gwen Aronson, licensed massage therapist La Crema Brut Rose sparkling wine Super plush blanket Ghirardelli milk chocolate caramel squares $25 Starbucks gift card Face and lip masks, and gold-toned hair clip (Value: $175)
Family Fun Package
$125

4 passes to Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch 4 passes 4 tickets to the KC Zoo 4 dozen McLain's cup cookies $25 gift card for Sarpino's Pizza (Value: $249)
Kendra Scott necklace and earring set
$75

Meet the Abbie Long Pendant Necklace in Mixed Metal, an homage to our iconic medallion reimagined with vintage-style metal finishes. Elegant, elongated, and complete with custom filigree detail, add this classic to your collection to celebrate all you love about KS. Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass, Rhodium Over Brass ClosureFoldover Clasp Size30" Chain With 2" Extender, 2.15"L X 0.94"W Pendant The Kendra Scott logo, reimagined in the elongated frame of the Abbie Drop Earrings in Mixed Metal. Representing joy, optimism, possibility, and femininity, our iconic medallion shape is paired with vintage-style metal finishes and an etched frame to create a one-of-a-kind piece that’s ready for wherever the road may take you. These earrings are part of Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott—a brand that celebrates the American Southwest with Kendra Scott staples alongside select curated jewelry pieces and accessories. Metal14K Yellow Gold Over Brass, Rhodium Over Brass ClosureEarwire Size1.61"L X 0.64"W (Value: $158)
BLUSH Boot Camp 6-week Transformation Challenge
$150

6-week transformation challenge: - Unlimited boot camp sessions (valid at South Overland Park and South Olathe locations) - Customizable nutrition plan and grocery list - Balance meeting - Mindset coaching - Heart rate monitor - BLUSH app for goals tracking - Private Facebook group - Constant support and accountability Plus tank top, head band, and coozie (Value: $450)
Sporty Fun Package item
Sporty Fun Package
$100

2 day passes and gear rental for ROKC 1 hour court time, 4 paddles/ball rental & 2 appetizers at Chicken n Pickle Handcrafted wood beverage carrier $25 gift card for Sarpino's Pizza (Value: $240)
Curb Appeal
$40

Handcrafted Welcome to Our Coop porch sign Family tree nursery $50 gift card (Value: $90)
Deluxe Wine Basket
$115

2016 Cougar Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Emery Pinot Noir 2022 Brewer-Clifton Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir (Value: $230)
Welcome Fall!
$80

Handcrafted pumpkin porch sign Sweet wooden pumpkin decorations 1 full size pie from the Upper Crust bakery (5) 1-gallon black pot perennials from Suburban Lawn and Garden Handcrafted wooden beverage carrier (Value: $160)
Demdaco Gift Bundle
$45

All Cozied Up fireside blanket Gather Round mini wood server/spreader Your Journey sapphire opal prayer candle (Value: $95)
One’s Best Friends
$150

$100 gift card for Woof's Doggie Day Care Waterway car wash package - 3 month subscription to the Clean Car Club (Value: $265)
Exclusive *Retired* American Girl Doll + Book
$70

Marie Grace was only available from 2011 to 2014. This sweet doll is new in the box and comes with a book about her life! (Value: $160)
Restaurant Gift Card Bundle 1
$75

O'Neill restaurant $25 gift card Meat Mitch $50 gift card Tequila Harry's $25 gift card Sarpino's Pizza $25 gift cards Handcrafted wooden beverage carrier (Value: $150)
Treat Yourself!
$120

Indigo Wild Gift basket - tangerine orange bar, lavendar glow candle, almond body lotion, lavender/lemon/patchouli mist, sea salt laundry soap, sweet orange all purpose cleaner - Joslin's pearl necklace – 18 inch Trader Joe's Gift bag of goodies (Value: $350)
Restaurant Gift Card Bundle 2
$65

O'Neill restaurant $25 gift card Dewey's pizza $25 gift card Tequila Harry's $25 gift cards Sarpino's Pizza $25 gift cards Handcrafted wooden beverage carrier (Value: $125)
KC Wizards Hat Combo
$35

Grab these throwback hats to keep covered in any season! New Era Men's Pom hat New Era Men's Snap Back Hat (Value: $65)
Team Signed Sporting KC soccer ball
$50

Get this one of a kind navy blue Sporting KC soccer ball signed by the 2024 team! Comes with a solid acrylic display box. (Value: Priceless)
Team Signed Sporting KC 2022 pennant
$40

This 18-inch fringed pennant was signed by the 2022 Sporting KC team! (Value: Priceless)
Team Signed Sporting KC throwback Wizards Jersey
$60

This awesome throwback KC Wizards jersey is signed by the 2024 Sporting KC team! (Value: Priceless)
Sporting KC Adidas Zip Up Jacket
$55

This cozy fleece jacket will keep you warm at Fall and early Spring games! Men's size small. (Value: $110)
Sporting KC Pride Pre-Match Top
$35

This style of pre-match top says "LOVE UNITES" across the front was worn by Sporting KC during the 2024 season. The men's version is all sold out, but we have a men's medium available for our auction! (Value: $70)
Sporting KC Wizards Throwback Jacket
$55

This Adidas full-zip jacket has tons of KC Wizards retro style! Men's size medium (Value: $110)
Sporting KC One Planet Pre-Match Top
$30

This style of pre-match top was worn by Sporting KC to celebrate One Planet during the 2024 season. This one is a men's size medium. (Value: $60)
Sporting KC MLS Kick Childhood Cancer Pre-Match Top
$35

This style of pre-match top was worn by Sporting KC during the MLS "Kick Childhood Cancer" campaign in the 2024 season. This one is a men's size medium. (Value: $70)

