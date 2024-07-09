Well Child Clinic Indianapolis Colts Team Autographed Football

The Indianapolis Colts have generously contributed an autographed football from the 2023-2024 football season for auction to support the clinic. All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the Well Child Clinic, enabling it to continue providing essential medical services to the children of our community. Don't miss this unique opportunity to own a piece of sports history while making a positive impact. Whether you're a Colts fan or simply looking to support a great cause, your participation is greatly appreciated. Let's come together to bid generously and make a difference!

