3rd Annual BIVALVE BALL

TICKETS INCLUDE: — Oysters and raw bar cocktail hour, sponsored by Violet Cove Oyster Co. — Local wines, cider and beer sponsored by Macari Wines, McCall Vineyards, Wölffer Estate Vineyard and Blue Point Brewery — Specialty cocktails, mocktails and full open bar — Live music by The Blanco Brothers Band — Presentations by Mastic Beach Conservancy and honorees — Dancing with DJ sets by Ray Knives and Kimbe — Silent auction bidding and in-room raffle — A one year membership to the Mastic Beach Conservancy (a $50 value!) — Coastal cocktail attire encouraged!

