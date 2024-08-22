3rd Annual BIVALVE BALL

TICKETS INCLUDE:
— Oysters and raw bar cocktail hour, sponsored by Violet Cove Oyster Co.
— Local wines, cider and beer sponsored by Macari Wines, McCall Vineyards, Wölffer Estate Vineyard and Blue Point Brewery
— Specialty cocktails, mocktails and full open bar
— Live music by The Blanco Brothers Band
— Presentations by Mastic Beach Conservancy and honorees
— Dancing with DJ sets by Ray Knives and Kimbe
— Silent auction bidding and in-room raffle
— A one year membership to the Mastic Beach Conservancy (a $50 value!)
— Coastal cocktail attire encouraged!
TICKETS INCLUDE:
— Oysters and raw bar cocktail hour, sponsored by Violet Cove Oyster Co.
— Local wines, cider and beer sponsored by Macari Wines, McCall Vineyards, Wölffer Estate Vineyard and Blue Point Brewery
— Specialty cocktails, mocktails and full open bar
— Live music by The Blanco Brothers Band
— Presentations by Mastic Beach Conservancy and honorees
— Dancing with DJ sets by Ray Knives and Kimbe
— Silent auction bidding and in-room raffle
— A one year membership to the Mastic Beach Conservancy (a $50 value!)
— Coastal cocktail attire encouraged!
Trailblazer Sponsor
$300
SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES
— 1 ticket to the gala
— 1 sponsored gala ticket for a local environmental leader to be invited and recognized by the Mastic Beach Conservancy
— Listing in the Program
— MBC tote bag
SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES
— 1 ticket to the gala
— 1 sponsored gala ticket for a local environmental leader to be invited and recognized by the Mastic Beach Conservancy
— Listing in the Program
— MBC tote bag