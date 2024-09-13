Early Excellence Project Friendraiser Dinner 2024

Join the Early Excellence Project for a fundraiser to celebrate the growing impact we are making in the field of early childhood education. The event will feature a silent auction, live entertainment and an opportunity to network with early education professionals. Tickets include dinner, beer and wine.

Join the Early Excellence Project for a fundraiser to celebrate the growing impact we are making in the field of early childhood education. The event will feature a silent auction, live entertainment and an opportunity to network with early education professionals. Tickets include dinner, beer and wine.

seeMoreDetailsMobile