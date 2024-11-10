DSM LIVE : Virtual Scream & Sigh

Keep Her Smiling is a foundation in the name of Doreen Bethune, mother of Bianca Bethune (Megan from Bad Boys Franchise). Doreen was very influential in helping Azucar seeing her vision in impacting the mental health in the Entertainment business. These funds will help raise money for other BIPOC & LGBTQ+ childen who are interested in a career in art. We hope to pay for at least 5 children's first year of film/art school.

