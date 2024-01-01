Changing Livez LLC Memberships 2024

Donating to the organization will help kids receive haircuts. I travel to school to school in the communities giving out haircuts and picking them up. This is an incentive to stay in school. You should also donate to my program because I purchase clothes and shoes for kids that don’t have in the community. I been serving this community for 20 years. While picking kids up during the ride, while in the barbershop greats dads are giving great dialogue about being a man, being consistent and working hard while in school. Staff sometimes visit schools and sometimes orchestrate therapeutic meetings.