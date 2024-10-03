2024-2025 Curling Clinics

November 17, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Learn the basics of curling strategy and how to implement it for maximum effect with any team you play on. We will cover theoretical strategies and strategies that you can use in your everyday leagues. Anyone who wishes to understand more about the game or has ever entertained thoughts of skipping should attend. The focus will be on strategies you can use immediately. We will primarily be in the warm room but bring your gear so we can go out on the ice to discuss some real-world scenarios. (Unlimited participants.)

November 17, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Learn the basics of curling strategy and how to implement it for maximum effect with any team you play on. We will cover theoretical strategies and strategies that you can use in your everyday leagues. Anyone who wishes to understand more about the game or has ever entertained thoughts of skipping should attend. The focus will be on strategies you can use immediately. We will primarily be in the warm room but bring your gear so we can go out on the ice to discuss some real-world scenarios. (Unlimited participants.)

seeMoreDetailsMobile