2024-2025 Curling Clinics

November 2, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Come out and get ready for the season with Mike and Peter. We will provide a variety of instruction (based on individual and group needs) including video delivery analysis, sweeping video analysis and basic delivery reminders to help participants hit the ice ready for a great season. (Limited to 8 participants.)
Delivery 101 Clinic 11/16/24 - 12:00 PM SESSION
$30
November 16, 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Join us for a session focused on making your delivery better and more consistent. We will use a variety of drills and technology to analyze and fix common delivery problems and help you enjoy the game at a higher level. We will start a waiting list and conduct additional sessions as needed. (Limited to 8 participants.)
Delivery 101 Clinic 11/16/24 - 2:00 PM SESSION
$30
November 16, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Join us for a session focused on making your delivery better and more consistent. We will use a variety of drills and technology to analyze and fix common delivery problems and help you enjoy the game at a higher level. We will start a waiting list and conduct additional sessions as needed. (Limited to 8 participants.)
Strategy 101 Clinic 11/17 - 9:00 AM
$30
November 17, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Learn the basics of curling strategy and how to implement it for maximum effect with any team you play on. We will cover theoretical strategies and strategies that you can use in your everyday leagues. Anyone who wishes to understand more about the game or has ever entertained thoughts of skipping should attend. The focus will be on strategies you can use immediately. We will primarily be in the warm room but bring your gear so we can go out on the ice to discuss some real-world scenarios. (Unlimited participants.)
Sweeping 101 Clinic 11/23 - 1:00 PM
$30
November 23, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Learn the latest science behind brushing and learn practical techniques that will make you better at sweeping. We will use the SmartBroom to analyze your sweeping effectiveness and practice ways to make you better and enjoy the game even more. Bring all your curling gear, we will be on the ice for most of the session. (Limited to 16 participants.)
