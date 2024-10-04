KIND HEARTS Memberships 2024

1. Platinum
$500

Exclusive event title sponsorship, Special recognition with a Memento, Stage time opportunity at the annual event, Branded giveaways (provided by sponsor), Logo on volunteer apparel, All Gold Sponsor benefits.
2. Gold
$250

Logo on event materials, Advertise in event promotions, Booth at the Annual event, Special recognition at the Annual event, All Silver Sponsor benefits
3. Silver
$100

Logo on all marketing materials (flyers, banners, social media, website), Acknowledgment during the event, Promote in email blasts
